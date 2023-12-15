The secret behind Osebo’s constant donation to widows and orphans

Popular boutique owner and socialite, Osebo the Zaraman

Popular boutique owner cum socialite, Richard Brown, popularly known as Osebo the Zaraman, has disclosed the reason behind his constant benevolence towards the less privileged.

Stating his reasons, Osebo disclosed an instance when he was on the verge of being denied an opportunity to travel abroad at the airport and he had to seek God’s intervention.



Narrating further, Osebo the Zaraman said he made a covenant with God that if the problems saddled with his trip are eased, he (Osebo) will consistently support the needy till his last breath.



“At the airport, people were being denied entry to the fight so I went to the bathhouse and knelt before God. I told him that my parents were poor. My mother had to sell her clothes to fund my travel abroad, so if am bounced at the airport, I might commit suicide.



“So, if he [God] helps me to travel abroad and I return safely, I will make it a priority to donate to the widows and orphans in society till I die. It was a covenant I made with God so if I refuse to do it God will take me back to my previous state,” he said during an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM and monitored by GhanaWeb.



Osebo, however, gave a glimpse into his humble beginnings.

“I used to push trucks on the streets before my life was transformed,” he added.







