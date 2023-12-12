The stitches on my wounds are ripped after performing without crutches – Sonnie Badu

Sonnie Badu is a popular Ghanaian pastor, gospel singer

Rockhill Chapel founder cum gospel singer, Rev. Sonnie Badu, has disclosed that he is paying a price for defying all odds and performing without crutches at his concert.

Sonnie Badu, who is still nursing his wound from a domestic accident has since resorted to using crutches to aid his recovery and movement.



Many thought that with the severity of the situation, he would’ve perhaps postponed his concert or maybe showed up on stage in crutches.



But to the surprise of netizens, he stood and performed all through the long hours on stage, a development many have either commended or criticized.



Critics have doubted his condition, particularly after he resorted to the use of the crutch, right after his performance on stage.



However, responding to the many criticisms that has since emanated online, Sonnie Badu said he battled with severe pains on stage but fought like a lion.



The 'let it rain' hitmaker said he ended up ripping some stitches on stage.

“To all those saying that I staged my injury - thank you for motivating me more. If you did then you don’t know ME …I dealt with the pain like a lion … God came through for me, and I am paying the price for it now as I ripped a few stitches But, please know that - I am good,” he stated



He also threw a question at his detractors.



“Did you expect me to perform on crutches?” he quizzed.



Sonnie Badu's 'Rhythms of Africa' concert was held at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre on December 9, 2023.



The event saw performances from the likes of Kofi Peprah, Nacee, Perez Music, MOG, Piesie Esther and many others.



EB/SARA