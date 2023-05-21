The success of my album has been part of my healing process – Davido

Nigerian singer, Davido

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Davido, has shared how the success of his fourth studio album, “Timeless,” has aided in his recovery from the devastating death of his three-year-old son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

The artist revealed this in a recent interview with Hot 107.9 FM in Atlanta, Georgia.



Davido said that it took him three months to get the energy to start recording songs for his album.



He emphasized that the heartbreaking incident of his son’s passing at his residence in Banana Island, Lagos State, in October 2022 took a toll on him.



In his words;

“It is a special album to me, you know what I’m saying. Of course, after taking a long break, just coming back to having people really m*ss with the music. You know, sometimes you do an album, you probably get like four or three on there that are like big singles…”



When asked how he is feeling now, he said;



“It hasn’t been easy. I just thank God for being able to do my job, to sit here talk to you. There was a point that I felt I wouldn’t be able to do my job. So, I’m just happy I’m able to be creative again.



“The success of the album has been part of my healing process. After like three months [after Ifeanyi’s demise] I was able to work again. Shootouts to all the producers that came through.”