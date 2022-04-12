The system in Ghana is very hot – SkrewFaze admits to hard times

SkrewFaze

Veteran Hiplife artiste, SkrewFaze has disclosed why he has not been seen to be active in the Ghana music scene for some time now.

He said “It’s all about travelling to see and I was away for some time in the USA so I was in the states with the family basically.



“You know as a man or as a human being when you are growing up, your perception about certain things changes so you need to take care of the family,” he added.



“It wasn’t like we’re no more doing music actively but I had to take care of the family before I come back from the USA,” he revealed on the Kastle Entertainment Show.

Speaking with Amansan Krakye in an interview on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM, Skrewfaze said that most people send their kids to live abroad because the system in Ghana is hot.



“I won’t say much because you’ve already said that the system in Ghana is hot that’s why some of us have our kids abroad,” he told the host.