The thousands of testimonies I’m getting from ‘Aseda’ is mind-blowing – Nacee

Renowned Ghanaian gospel singer, Nacee

Renowned Ghanaian gospel singer, Nacee has disclosed that the numerous testimonies he’s getting from his song ‘Aseda’ is mind-blowing.

He said “All the songs that I do we often receive thousands of testimonies but I wouldn’t want to say something to seem like I’m bragging.



“Just go to Twitter or TikTok or go to YouTube and look at the comments section and you’ll see the kind of testimonies people are sharing over there.



“And after reading the comments you’ll understand what we’re talking about but I wouldn’t want to sound like I’m exaggerating,” he added sighted by MyNewsGh.com

During an interview with Amansan Krakye on Property FM, the record producer stated that God wanted the message in ‘Aseda’ to come at this moment.



“My Aseda song is the word of God and God really wanted this message to come at this time and the way the song is doing in people’s homes I can’t take the honour upon myself.



“I can’t share God’s honour with Him but I’ll just entreat you to go on my YouTube channel and watch the video with the comments that follow to witness the numerous testimonies,” he remarked.