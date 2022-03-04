The toxic level on social media is very dangerous - Stonebwoy laments

Stonebwoy talks about the dangers of using social media

Stonebwoy complains about the dangers of using social media

Twitter becomes a breeding ground for insults



Youth advised to be circumspect on social media



The unkind words of strangers sometimes cut the deepest, especially when you’re in the spotlight.



Stonebwoy has shared his opinion and has advised social media users to be aware of the mental health issues that come with using social media especially, the microblogging site, Twitter.



“The toxic level on social media esp. Twitter is actually very dangerous to your mental health.



“Be wise, there’s real-life going on out there take that one more serious…” he tweeted on March 3, 2022, along with a picture that captured him with three women.

Stonebwoy’s observation appears to deal with the frequent use of social media by the youths to portray certain fake lifestyles.



In as much as the site helps get people to voice out their thoughts, share their opinions and connect with others, some people have used the site as a playground to attack and hurt other users personally.



To affirm Stonebwoy’s statement, Yvonne Nelson also advised the Ghanaian youth on January 8, 2022, not to allow themselves to be pressured by the glamorous lifestyles of celebrities and personalities on social media.



According to her, no one on social media is posting their struggles or what they are not best at.



“Don’t let the internet RUSH you…..no one is posting their failures.” she tweeted.



The award-winning actress in August 2021 compiled a list of her accomplishments after a blogger accused her of no longer being relevant since she became a mother.

Yvonne and other celebrities like Sefa, Medikal among others have all spoken about the negative effects of social media.



