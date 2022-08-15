The two showbiz giants born on August 15

Nana Ama McBrown and Becca celebrate their birthday

The entertainment industry seldomly finds stars who share the same birthday but on August 15, 2022, two mega stars from the country mark their birthdays in style.

In Ghana’s competitive showbiz industry that is male-dominated, some females have equally enjoyed dominance in their respective fields and are held in high esteem accordingly.



They have excelled having established their brands on solid foundations and on the occasion of their birthdays, GhanaWeb amplifies some of their achievements.



Becca



Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong, populalrly known in the showbiz circles as Becca, was born on August 15, 1984, in Kumasi. She is the first girl and fifth born of nine children.



She attended Morning Star and Wesley Girls' High School and was very active in church activities and participated in talent shows while still in school.



After her senior school education, she proceeded to Croydon College and became a child care and education worker.

She is also a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration.



Married to Nigerian entrepreneur and artist manager Oluwatobi Sanni Daniel on 18 August 2018, Becca has many albums to her credit including Sugar (2007), Time 4 Me (2013) and Unveiling (2017).



She has worked with some big brands like Glo and collaborated with some big names like Hugh Masakela, MI Abaga and many others.



In 2020, the female composer announced that she will retire from active music after releasing her last album in a CNN interview.



The songstress has over ten awards to her name. In 2013, she was nominated for thirteen awards and won one, which was the ‘Best Female Video’ for ‘No Away’ song.



This follows many other awards she won such as Best Music Video in 2014, National Youth Achievers Awards, Overall Best Video, and Best Female Video.





Nana Ama McBrown



Felicity Ama Agyemang, popularly known as Nana Ama McBrown, is a Ghanaian actress, and TV presenter.



She rose to prominence for her role in the television series 'Tentacles' after she starred in her first ever movie ‘That Day’. Later, she found mainstream success following her role in the Twi-language movie "Asoreba" and "Kumasi Yonko."



She is currently the host of the television cooking show McBrown Kitchen and the entertainment talk show United Showbiz on UTV.



The mother of one is a brand ambassador to many companies ranging from electronics, food, diapers, sanitary towels and many others.

She is married to Maxwell Mawu Mensah and they are blessed with a daughter birth in February 2019.



McBrown’s profession has earned her certain awards in the entertainment industry such as Best English Actress, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Traditional Movie and Best Story at the 2011 Kumawood Awards.



She also won the Favourite Actress award at the 2016 Ghana Movie Awards and Eurostar Best Dressed Female Celebrity on the red carpet at the 2016 Ghana Movie Awards and many others.







Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:









ADA/BB