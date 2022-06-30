The two showbiz personalities who were pivotal in Arise Ghana protest

Some personalities at the event

The arts and entertainment sector had representations before and during the two-day protest of pressure group, Arise Ghana which sought to drum home the need for the government to sit up and address what they termed as the worsening economic situation in the country.

Although these showbiz personalities were part of the leadership of the movement, they served in their individual capacities and not as representatives of the organisations they lead.



Veteran Highlife musician, Rex Omar, a staunch member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who is also the Chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) and Sadiq Abdulai Abu, CEO of 3Music Networks, organisers of the annual 3Music Awards, were very active in the organization of the protest.



The two were part of the conveners and were spotted addressing the media during press conferences focused on the activities and plans of the movement.



Prior to the protest, the bone of contention was the overnight picketing at the frontage of the Jubilee House by the group. The High Court on Monday partially granted an application by the police to cause the organisers of the demonstration to amend the time and mode of their protest.



Whereas the police asked the court for an order for the protest to commence at 10 am and end at 3 pm, the court after hearing arguments from the State and the respondents ordered that the protest takes place between 8 am and 4 pm.

"None of our members have been served. We are surprised that after an agreement with the police they have gone to court. They are going to court to do what?" Rex Omar told Accra-based 3FM ahead of the court hearing.



Organisers of the protest later secured a stay of execution against the Ghana Police Service. Moments after the standoff on Tuesday, June 28, Rex Omar addressed the media accusing the police of acting in bad faith.



He said: “One of the things we found out later is that a gentleman, who was with the police but had dressed as a demonstrator, was the first to pelt stones at the police, in the bid to instigate a reaction from them. I have picture evidence. We all saw what happened afterwards. A number of the protestors sustained various degrees of injuries.”



“The police from day one showed us a bad faith because we had engaged them a clear month actually this demonstration was supposed to have happened on the 21st and 22nd…”





Sadiq, like Rex Omar, strongly defended the group and the people who thronged the streets for the protest. Clad in red t-shirt and a black cap – both having the ‘Arise Ghana’ inscription - he was part of the team that spoke to the media after Day 1 as the group reflected on events and the way forward for Day 2 which was June 29.



In a viral video from the protest, Sadiq was spotted questioning a police officer for abusing one of the protestors. The said protester had been arrested for the police – reason(s) unknown yet – while the protest was ongoing. In the process, one of the officers gave the protester a resounding slap.



“Officer, why? This is so wrong!” retorted Sadiq who was close to the scene.







The showbiz fraternity has been active in the national discourse. From practitioners going into active politics to sharing their views on issues, to accepting political appointments, there has been a change in the narrative although some continue to be criticized, hated for their decision to be partisan and/or vocal.

The likes of comedian Fritz Baffour, music producer Mark Okraku-Mantey, and actress Dzifa Gomashie, among others, are creatives who ventured into politics regardless of the backlash.



In 2015, actress Yvonne Nelson led a demonstration against the John Mahama government following the power crisis that engulfed the country. Dubbed ‘Dumsor Must Stop’, the vigil saw many showbiz personalities in attendance as the erratic power supply affected all facets of the economy including the arts and entertainment industry.



