0
Menu
Entertainment

The weirdest rumour I heard about myself was that I impregnated a girl I never met – Wody Maya

Wode Maya 46.jfif Ghanaian YouTuber, Wode Maya

Sat, 18 Feb 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ghanaian YouTuber, Wody Maya has revealed that one of the weirdest rumours he heard about himself was that he had impregnated a girl.

The content creator speaking on Rainbow Entertainment, said when he heard the news, he felt alarmed since he had not even met the girl before not to talk of impregnating her.

He revealed this when he spoke to host Daniel Dadson on Rainbow Radio 92.4Fm in the United Kingdom.

"I saw on a video a girl narrating how I impregnated her…I don’t even know the girl. The news was all over the internet, but this girl; I had never met before. Can you believe that? I don’t even know where she lives.”

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
DDEP is not enough, Ghanaians want us to cut down on the V8s, ex-gratia and more - NPP MP
Sophia Akuffo explains ‘my mouth has been ungagged’ comment
Refurbished presidential jet returns, equipped for long haul flights - Report
DDEP: Be careful - Nyaho-Tamakloe, Nunoo-Mensah 'fire' Ofori-Atta
Former IGP passes on
SP petitioned to investigate continued stay in office of 'retiree' GRA boss
3 cargo drivers transporting tomatoes, pepper shot at Bawku
Kofi Amoabeng reveals ‘who’ collapsed UT Bank, clears Ofori-Atta of blame
Kofi Amoabeng reveals ‘who’ collapsed UT Bank, clears Ofori-Atta of blame
Kofi Amoabeng reveals ‘who’ collapsed UT Bank, clears Ofori-Atta of blame