The whole of Ghana can sing my songs – Ayesem

Ayesem is a Ghanaian musician

Ayesem, christened Stephen Kwabena Siaw, a songwriter and singer, has revealed that he sees himself to be a mainstream artiste though he has never won the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

According to Ayesem who is well-known for his Fante raps, so far as most people in the country can sing along to his songs he sees no reason why he should not be categorized among mainstream artistes in Ghana.



He told Amansan Krakye “I’m a mainstream artiste but I believe that when it comes to music to me it’s like a lifestyle so I feel that anything you wish for or any level you want to be in the industry is your state of mind.



“To me, I feel that so far as I’m a good songwriter, I’m a good rapper, I’m a good singer and I can write songs for other people to win awards with it, it makes me a mainstream artiste,” he continued on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.

“I don’t know the levels which is A list, B list but to me, I feel that to be in the industry for more than 10 years and still be consistent and relevant for people to still know my songs makes me a mainstream artiste,” he said.



“Maybe I don’t have a smash hit song for everybody to talk about it but that doesn’t mean that I’m not a mainstream artiste so far as I have songs that the whole of Ghana can sing along it makes me a mainstream artiste,” he concluded,