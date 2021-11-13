The word of God, Bob Marley songs and Mercedes Benz will never fade away – Minister O. J.

Minister O.J. is a Gospel artiste

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel artist, Minister O.J., has proven that there is more to his personality than what the public knows.



The gospel act known for his compelling and thought-provoking lyrics in a recent interview on Oyerapa Fm proved that he has a good sense of humour to complement his personality.



In a short video from the interview shared on his Facebook page, Minister O.J revealed three things he believes will always stand against the test of time.

According to O.J “three things will never fade in this world; the first one is the word of God; the songs of Bob Marley and Benz.”



Sharing the video with his followers on social media, O.J captioned his post “my other side.”



