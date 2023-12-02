‘The world is designed to kill men’ – Actor

Actor, Deyemi Okanlawon

Popular Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon,has asserted that the world is specifically designed to harm men.

Okanlawon stated this in a controversial post on his official X handle on Thursday evening.



Expressing his views on how the world was structured, the actor wrote: “The world is designed to kill men. Take a minute to think this through.”



Reacting to the post, a user @FasalSeth said, ” It is True the society has done more harm than good to the boy child. We’re taught to man up even if it hurts don’t cry because you’re a man.

“Don’t express emotions why? Because you’re a man. Men go through a lot due to things society has cultured us to. Speak up men when it hurts.”



