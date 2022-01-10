'The world is yours' - Burna Boy celebrates Black Sherif

Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy and Black Sherif

Young and budding rapper, Mohammed Ismail Sherif, popularly known as Black Sherif on January 9 turned 20 years.



Well-wishers including Nigerian Grammy award-winning artiste, Burna Boy, on Sunday celebrated the 'Second Sermon' hitmaker on all social media platforms.



Burna in his special message to the young champ wrote that he was destined for greatness.



The bond between the two keeps growing following their collaboration.

"Blacko day @blacksherif. Happy Birthday lil bro. The world is yours," read his Instagram post that captured an image of Black Sherif on stage.



Born on January 9, 2002, in Konongo, Black Sherif rose to fame last year with his hit single, First Sermon and later released Second Sermon in July 2021.



Nigeria's Burna Boy was featured on the remix of Second Sermon, which has since made waves in Ghana and Nigeria.



Check out the post below:



