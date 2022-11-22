0
Menu
Entertainment

The world’s greatest pop-up festival lives in Africa

UPPFEST.jpeg UPPFEST City kicks off with a World Cup viewing park from the 24th-18th of December

Tue, 22 Nov 2022 Source: BBnZ Live

This Christmas, BBnZ Live and BTL Africa collaborate to bring you UPPFEST City, a one-of-a-kind pop-up festival that creates a venue for creatives and event organizers to collaborate on ideas and events for the season.

The idea was birthed as a way to subsidize costs for the industry considering the current economic turmoil.

UPPFEST City kicks off with a World Cup viewing park from the 24th-18th of December and then merges into a series of festivals, concerts, and events throughout the festive season.

The UPPFEST idea saw its fruition during the pandemic when everyone would get their own swimming pool after renting a cabana. This year not only do you get the option of your own swimming pool you can opt for a Jacuzzi as well.

UPPFEST is also being activated in Wonderland Lagos in Nigeria. Wonderland Lagos is another festive pop-up with concerts and various activations opening on the 3rd of December in Eko Energy City.

Source: BBnZ Live
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar