There are bigger problems in Ghana than a national cathedral - Michael Blackson

Ghanaian-born American comedian Michael Blackson has expressed his thoughts on the government's decision to construct a national cathedral regardless of the massive show of disapproval from the general public.



According to him, there are more pressing issues in the country that require the government's urgent attention than building a national cathedral.



In an exclusive interview with Doreen Avio of Multimedia fame, the standup comedian explained that the government should concentrate on improving the economy of the country as well as the living standards of Ghanaians before considering building a national cathedral.



"I went to buy fuel today, I live in California, and it is just about the same price in Ghana. Now, why is gas the same price in California as it is in Ghana? It makes no sense,"

He added that "the average income in California is probably $250,000 a year. The average income in Ghana is about $150 a month.



Obviously, this should inform us we have bigger problems than a cathedral. How is the Uber driver going to make money if gas prices cost so much?" Michael Blackson quizzed.



It is worth noting that the Ghanaian-American Hollywood comedian has set his eyes on the biggest office in Ghana, the presidency.



In a series of tweets on his verified Twitter Account, Michael Blackson revealed his intention to contest for president in 2034.



If achieved, this would make Michael Blackson the second comedian in history to become the president of a country. The first is a former comedian and now President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.