There are more music talents in Takoradi than in Kumasi – Bullgod

Bulldog Wsbc.png Bullgod, CEO of Bullhaus Entertainment

Wed, 14 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Controversial artiste manager and Chief Executive Officer of Bullhaus Entertainment, Bullgod, has opined that there are more music talents in Sekondi-Takoradi than there are in the capital of the Ashanti region, Kumasi.

According to him, he has been to numerous music concerts in both towns, and from what he has witnessed and experienced, he can proclaim with no doubt that there are more talents in Sekondi-Takoradi than there is in Kumasi.

“I believe Takoradi has more talents than Kumasi. I’ve been here a couple of times for shows and per what I saw in the young acts, I believe so,” he explained to a Takoradi-based FM station.

Responding to why his record label is yet to sign an artiste from Takoradi since he speaks so highly of them, Bullgod indicated that, at the moment, his label is yet to look at musicians from the town, but at the right time, such decisions and moves would be made.

He said, “I think it’s time and place, and where our direction is. Maybe we’ve also not looked at it that much so maybe we’ll look. These days we’re partnering with GH Bishop so any talent should come through him and we’ll see where it takes us; at Bullhaus, we like developing talents because I believe the more we have them out there, the better for all of us.”

Bullgod over the years has managed music stars such as VIP, Iwan, Natural Face, 5Five, Shatta Wale, among others.

