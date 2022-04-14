0
There are no ‘old songs’ on our EP – Medikal insists

Medikal92 Medikal, Ghanaian rap star

Thu, 14 Apr 2022 Source: www.etvghana.com

Medikal, one of Ghana’s finest rappers, has debunked rumours that his joint EP, ‘Cross Roads’ with Shatta Wale, is made up of old songs.

In an interview on the Myd-Morning Radio Show on Y107.9FM, Medikal stated that every song on the EP is new.

“We cooked every song from scratch. It’s not like we carried old songs and put them on the album. We worked on all of them together. Some were recorded at Shatta’s house and some were recorded at my house, so we just did it together”, he said.

Medikal further named Religion’, ‘DTB’ and ‘The Intro’ as his personal favorites on the EP.

Shatta Wale and Medikal collaborated to give out Ghanaians a beautiful 10-track studio project which they title “Cross Roads EP”.

The EP, since its release, has received massive streaming and support from fans of both artistes.

The ‘Cross Roads’ EP is available for free download as well as streaming on all digital platforms.

Source: www.etvghana.com
