There are plenty of women; why fight over one – Papi of 5Five

Papi of defunct group, 5Five

Papi of the music trio, 5five, has disclosed that his weakness in life is women, while adding that he has never had to fight over a woman with a man.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, he expressed that he wonders why some men will go out of their way to fight for their girlfriends when there are a lot of them all over.



“My weakness is women, fine women. My preference will not change. I have never fought over women but people fight me over women. There are a lot of women, why will you fight over one?



“Why would you do that? If you are married, you can fight over your wife, but if you are a boyfriend or girlfriend, why would you fight over your girlfriend? There are some fools like that, but I don't fight over women,” he said.



According to the artiste, he moves to the next woman when one tells him no, without wasting time trying to convince her to stay with him.



“Women are my weakness, but you need to know that you can't have her when you tell her you like her and she isn't feeling your vibe. Move to the next one. Women have rejected me.



“They say things like 'you will sleep within me and leave me', as if their first boyfriends are still with them. Women leave me too because in a relationship when she gets so much attention at the start and as time goes on, things won't be the same,” he added.

Narrating how he sometimes gets dumped by women; he expressed that the attraction he has for them fades with time, and so does the attention he gives the women.



“If I call you seven times a day as time goes on it will be like three or two because I chop finish because things will change.



“It’s an advice to women. Leave the guys to work and if they don't work you will say they are useless men,” he disclosed.



