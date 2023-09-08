There are so many churches and pastors in Ghana, yet we are corrupt – Nana Asihene fumes

Creative consultant, Nana Kofi Asihene

Creative consultant, Nana Kofi Asihene, has bemoaned the rampant nature of corruption in the country despite the abundance of religious activities.

According to him, heads of the various churches, pastors should indulge in other occupational activities like farming and other logistics instead of focusing on the work of God.



There have been numerous calls from personalities in the entertainment industry seeking to appeal to the government to make sure that corruption is dealt with appropriately.



He argues that even though the country is filled with lots of churches and men of God, the menace of corruption seems to be on the surge instead of slowing down to prove that Ghanaians heed the word of God.



In a Twitter post, on Friday, September 8, 2023, Nana Kofi Asihene lamented about the state of corruption in the country, and called on Ghanaians to uphold their religious principles to salvage the dwindling fortunes of the nation.



“I think there are too many churches in Ghana. A lot of full-time pastors should get regular jobs… go into farming, logistics etc, etc.

"Too many churches per mile. Meanwhile, we are corrupt and dishonest… meanwhile Sunday we all dey church. Mtchewww,” he wrote on his Twitter page.



