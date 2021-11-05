'There are too many young guys on remand, be careful' - Shatta Wale cautions followers

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

• Shatta Wale advices the Ghanaian youth

• A lot of young guys are wasting their lives in prison, Shatta Wale says



• Shatta Wale details his prison experiences in a new song titled ‘Jail man’



Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has issued a stern warning to followers to desist from indulging in any form of acts that will land them in prison.



He said the prison currently contains a lot of young guys whose dreams have been cut short due to various crimes.



Perhaps, from experience, Shatta Wale isn't wishing that his fans encounter what he went through while in police custody.



Although unclear what necessitated this particular post, Shatta Wale took to Facebook and wrote;

“Too many young boys’ deh remand ooo .Be careful Ghetto youth!!!! The Law is real #Jailman.”



Meanwhile, the Shatta Movement boss has currently released a new single titled ‘Jailman’.



The song details his ordeal while in prison custody as well as some appreciation to his fans who stood behind him during his arrest.



In the lyrics of the song, the Shatta Movement boss also sent greetings to IGP Dampare and the judges of the court for championing a good course.



