There is a demonic attack against you – Eagle Prophet to Lydia Forson

Ghanaian Actress, Lydia Forson

Eagle Prophet has descended on Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson with a doom prophecy as he states that the actress will be involved in a fatal accident if she doesn’t pray.

According to him, evil forces are pushing Lydia to fight against the prophecy so they can finally do away with her.



This comes after the actress questioned why most prophets always spell doom for Ghanaian celebrities.



Speaking in an interview on Happy FM’s ‘Ayekoo After Drive’ show, Eagle Prophet explained that there are always two sides to a prophecy.



“In this world, it is two things; if it is not evil then it is good. Before you get to the good the evil will first meet you because the devil knows if it succeeds in holding you down, you cannot go for the good that is yours. So that is why we try to break the evil steps before we get to the good”.



He continued, “Lydia Forson has a serious accident ahead of her. There is a demonic plot against Lydia Forson. The enemy wants to cut her life that is why they are making her rise against that prophecy”

He further stressed that Lydia Forson should know better as there are “great men of God” in her home.



Last week, the prophet made a prophecy that actress Rosemond Brown aka Akuapem Poloo would be captured by some men and raped till she dies.



Lydia Forson called out all the fake men of God always talking about how a celebrity would die just because it brings them some five minutes of fame.



Eagle Prophet later came to rescind the prophecy on Poloo, claiming it would not happen anymore.