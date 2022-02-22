There is an expiry date to everything - GMB Queen confirms

Nana Ama says she enriched her skills after GMB

Nana Ama advises her colleagues to make hay while the sun shines



Nana Ama crowned Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2010



Winner of Ghana’s Most Beautiful in 2010, Nana Ama Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Ama, has advised her colleagues to take advantage of favourable circumstances because fame has an expiry date.



According to the beauty queen, no one stays in the limelight forever and being famous has taught her that there is an end to every beginning.

In a Graphic Showbiz interview she said, “One thing being in the limelight has taught me is that there is an expiry date to everything, including fame, and I want my colleagues to know that."



“We will not remain like we are now forever, every day, every time there are new faces coming up and it will remain like that till eternity. We will grow, age will catch up with us and we will not be as active as we are now,” she said.



She further asserted that she used the opportunity given to her to enrich her skills so she could fit in anywhere she finds herself.



“Take a look at our media houses, television and radio stations, for instance, every day, there are new faces and new voices. I made a decision to equip myself with all the skills that I can so when that time comes, I will not be found wanting,” she disclosed.