There is juju in the industry, someone tried to kill me during the FIPAG elections - Former FIPAG PRO

Nana Yaa Serwaa

Source: SVTV Africa

Former PRO of the Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG), Nana Yaa Serwaa, has disclosed that she fell victim to voodooism and almost lost her life while contending for a position at FIPAG.

Many actors, especially from the Kumawood industry have stated that ‘juju’ caused the collapse of the movie industry. Others have revealed that they fell victim to such spiritual schemes from their co-actors.



In a chat on SVTV Africa, the UK-based Ghanaian stated that such acts occur in all industries. According to Nana Ama, she only found out about the spiritual attack through a friend.



“It happened during the FIPAG elections. Someone tried to kill me spiritually. I’m talking about this publicly for the first time. I almost died. A friend had also gone somewhere and told what the person had planned.

My friend called to tell me about it, and I was seriously sick too. So my friend followed through on the directions she was given. That is what saved my life,” she disclosed.



Nana Yaa Serwaa mentioned that she won the election and still speaks to the perpetrator.