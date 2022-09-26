There is more cash in movies than gold – David Dontoh

Veteran actor David Dontoh

Award-winning Ghanaian actor and film producer, David Kwame Dontoh, has sparked controversy by making an argument that the country could rake in more money from movies than gold.

He is however quick to add that this can only be achieved if a lot is invested in movies stressing that the returns would be higher than the worth of gold the country has underground.



To him, making a good stage drama of Ghanaian origin alone will interest people from all over the world to want to watch.



“It will excite them, it will interest them to probe further and even find ways of capturing that material in a film then it will attract the investors.



“I tell you there is gold in films which is more valuable than the gold we have in the ground. This is because storytelling is limitless. There is no limit to what you can do with films. So what is holding us?” David Dontoh quizzed in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com

Speaking on the lackadaisical approach by the government in promoting film production, David Dontoh emphasized the need to build infrastructures to boost the industry.



“How many theatre festivals do we have here? How many music festivals? We must do things that are magnetic, interesting, and things that people would want to come and watch.



"We don’t have it all because we don’t see their importance. And we don’t think we can even make money out of them,” he said adding that, it is the only industry that can employ every professional.