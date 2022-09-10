There is no better stage performer in Ghana than me - Amapiano 'King' DJ Azonto

DJ Azonto

Source: GNA

Ghana's Amapiano 'King' DJ Azonto has opined that his stagecraft is incomparable to any Ghanaian artistes and will continue to thrill fans with some good performances.

The "Fa Ne Fom" hitmaker has been one of the most talked about artistes in the showbiz circles after making assertions that he was more popular than a multiple-award-winning rapper, Sarkodie.



According to DJ Azonto, he has performed on big stages around the world and always receives positive feedback from fans whenever he performs.



"Whenever I am billed to perform at a show, the fans always come in their numbers. I am expected to perform at this year's Ghana DJ Awards and other big shows with payments already made.



"This should tell you what I am about and not artistes in Ghana can compare themselves to me because I have something unique they don't have, " he said in an interview.

He added that many top artistes have tried to copy his stagecraft but have been unsuccessful but he was willing to teach them how it was done.



DJ Azonto is billed to perform at the upcoming Odwira festival where he is one of the headline acts.



DJ Azonto, who is touted by many music lovers as Ghana's richest DJ is currently promoting his new single "Add Wale" which is making waves across various streaming platforms.