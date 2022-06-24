0
Menu
Entertainment

There is no problem if my songs are inspired by the Bible - Joe Mettle

Joe Mettle 87.png Joe Mettle, Ghanaian Gospel musician

Fri, 24 Jun 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ghanaian gospel musician Joe Mettle said there is no point in saying that he based his song ‘Ye Obua Mi’ song from the bible.

According to him, it is needless for anyone to make a case out of this since it is of no value.

Appearing on the mid-morning show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Joe Mettle stated that the argument was needless.

He noted that people write from diverse places, and so the song came with a creative approach.

"It’s not a point,” he stressed, explaining that he was singing his revelation out of the word from the bible.

He said his inspiration for the songs he performs is from the word and in spreading the word of God through music, you cannot go outside the bible.

He added that even if the son is meant to advise people, you cannot do that without considering the words of the bible.

"It is very important to sing the word", he told Sokoohemaa Kukua, the host.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I will destroy the world if NATO invades Russia' – Ghanaian man warns
Ablakwa salutes First Lady for flying on presidential jet to Rwanda
Randy Abbey supports Arise Ghana demo
Adom-Otchere tackles Boakye Agyarko
Akufo-Addo's brother secures GH¢10m judgment in defamation suit
The thievery of Akufo-Addo, Bawumia and Ofori-Atta being exposed by God – Sammy Gyamfi
My GH¢60,000 worth banging body no longer for big men – Kisa Gbekle
Victim of Frafraha demolition cries foul
It is sad to see celebrated intellectuals lead campaign against Adjaye – Otchere-Darko
Ken Agyapong can beat Alan to second place - Ben Ephson