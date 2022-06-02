‘There is no record label in Ghana’ – Kwabena Kwabena

Ghanaian Musician, Kwabena Kwabena

Award-winning Ghanaian musician, Kwabena Kwabena has surprisingly stated that he does not believe there is any record label in the country currently.

He made this remark when he was interviewed on Asaase Radio by Naa Ashokor recently.



Explaining why he was of the opinion that there was no record label in Ghana when the likes of Lynx Entertainment exist and have been doing some great works as a label, Kwabena Kwabena said that he did not see Lynx Entertainment as a label.



He added that the things that are needed to make any group that invests in music are not what is seen at Lynx Entertainment.

According to the ‘Fingers’ crooner, music labels are entities that take time to spot talents and invest in them because there believe in the talent.



He made the point that the investment may span for more than five years without the label making a pesewa and they would not be perturbed because they know the plan they have for the talent.



Kwabena Kwabena added that the opposite is however the case in Ghana because most of the people who invest in talents are always quick to make a profit.