There is no shame in divorce – DOVVSU Director

Owusuaa Kyerema, Director of DOVVSU

Director of DOVVSU, Chief Superintendent (C/Supt) Owusuwaa Kyeremeh, has asserted that there’s no shame in divorce.

According to the director, a lot of couples who divorce feel a sense of shame and failure which is wrong.



"…people are thinking of what their friends will say, anytime we get the opportunity we advise that, marriage is not a shame,” she said.



In an interview on “My Lawyer, My Counselor” show hosted by Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman, Mrs Kyeremeh advised that, parents should stop talking to their daughters about marriage rather, the topic should be on good marriage.

“Jesus Christ did a lot of things on earth but never got married . Marriage doesn’t make or unmake you or add to you.



"We should not just advise our daughters about marriage but rather on good marriage. There’s no assault in good marriage”, she stressed.