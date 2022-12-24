0
There is nothing wrong with apologizing – Afia Schwarzenegger

Sat, 24 Dec 2022

Controversial television personality Afia Schwarzenegger has defended her decision to apologize to the court following the contempt case against her.

Afia some days ago posted a lengthy apology letter begging forgiveness from the court over her comments on UTV.

Following the apology, netizens questioned why she would be apologizing and begged the court not to accept the apology but rather make sure she is made to serve her 10 days jail sentence imposed by the court.

The self-acclaimed Queen of comedy has finally explained why she apologized, stating there is nothing wrong with apologizing for her comments.

Afia Schwarzenegger maintains that there is nothing wrong with her pleading for mercy because failing to appear in court when the matter was being heard was even a crime.

She clarified the record, stating that she had not pleaded with a person but rather the court and that educated and knowledgeable individuals, such as herself, are familiar with the law.

