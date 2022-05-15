There is nothing wrong with dating Efia Odo – Kwesi Arthur opens up

Over the years, rumours have been rife that Ghanaian musician, Kwesi Arthur, and actress cum socialite, Efia Odo are in an amorous relationship.

Both have vehemently denied the claims on every platform they found themselves.



Just as in the past, Kwesi Arthur who recently released his “Son of Jacob” album in an interview with Sammykaymedia, has maintained his stance.



Although stating that he has never dated Efia Odo whom he described as beautiful, the 'celebrate' hitmaker, thinks there is nothing wrong with dating her.

"Efia Odo and I are very close friends and even if I had ever dated the sassy Efia, there is nothing wrong with it, because she is a beautiful woman."



Watch the interview below:



