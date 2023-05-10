There is nothing wrong with having a DJ as constant feature on VGMA – Organizers told

Entertainment journalist, Edem Mensah Tsotorme

Entertainment journalist, Edem Mensah Tsotorme has urged organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) to make the DJ set a regular component of the occasion.

According to him, having a DJ as a primary support team to the MCs at the ceremony has demonstrated how inventiveness and musical inclinations may come to the fore.



“VGMA mostly has DJs to be a support line to the MCs. This year, it was missing and it kind of gave them out. I don’t see anything wrong with having that as a constant feature on the show”, Mr. Tsotorme stated on the GTV Breakfast Show.



The entertainment journalist noted the occasion when DJ Azonto and fashionista, Osebo the Zaraman were called on stage by the MCs, Naa Ashorkor and James Gardener to entertain the audience as a great disservice to the event.

He said the occasion should have been used as a musical interlude hosted by a DJ.



The VGMA has featured some of Ghana‘s biggest Disc Jockeys like DJ Black, among others in its previous events and they have executed their role of bringing dynamism and liveliness to the event by playing tactically selected music and their showmanship moved the crowd into a moment of ecstasy.