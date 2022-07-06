There is nothing wrong with marrying a woman richer than you – Yul Edochie

Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie

Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie has said that there is nothing wrong with a man marrying a woman who is wealthier.

Yul said this whiles answering a question posted on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter.



According to his post, some women are rich and influential but very humble and make good wives.



The question read;



As a man, can you marry a woman more influential and richer than you?



Yul then quoted the tweet and replied;

"There’s nothing wrong with it.



All women aren’t the same.



Some women are rich & influential but still very humble & make good wives.



While some that haven’t achieved anything meaningful their wahala is too much."