There is nothing wrong with marrying a woman richer than you – Yul Edochie

Wed, 6 Jul 2022 Source: mynigeria.com
Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie has said that there is nothing wrong with a man marrying a woman who is wealthier.
Yul said this whiles answering a question posted on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter.
According to his post, some women are rich and influential but very humble and make good wives.
The question read;
As a man, can you marry a woman more influential and richer than you?
Yul then quoted the tweet and replied;
"There’s nothing wrong with it.
All women aren’t the same.
Some women are rich & influential but still very humble & make good wives.
While some that haven’t achieved anything meaningful their wahala is too much."
