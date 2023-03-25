There is something going on in the gospel community – Kwesi Ernest

Music producer, Kwesi Ernest

Founder of Media Excel Production and gospel music producer, Kwesi Ernest, is of the view that there is some sought of development in Ghana’s gospel industry.

The gospel music producer made this assertion following the gospel artistes, Piesie Esther and Joe Mettle, who have been nominated for the Artiste of the Year category in the upcoming Vodafone Music Awards.



For the producer, this only means the gospel music industry is growing and be recognized following several nominations in the past years.



Speaking to Berla Mundi on TV3’s Newday morning show, he spoke about the growth in Ghana’s gospel music industry.



He stated that, “For this year, the Artiste of the Year category, we have two gospel people in there, Piesie and Joe Mettle. It then goes to tell you that there is something happening in the gospel community which maybe some of the industry persons are not looking at it carefully”.



Nonetheless, Kwesi Ernest strongly believes that, if the ‘Way3 Me Yie’ hitmaker, which is Piesie Esther wins the 2023 Vodafone Artist of the Year award, her win cannot be negotiated by anyone.