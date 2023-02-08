There isn’t much attention given to stage plays in Ghana - Actors of 'Date Me Again'

Actors of 'Date me again' stage play

Two actors from the stage play "Date Me Again," Nana Prempeh and Gadede Segbefia, have revealed that little or no attention has been given to theatre productions in recent times.

They made this revelation on Lifestyle TV’s show Ebitz with Nana Ama and Shaban on Monday.



A stage play is a play that is performed and written for the stage rather than being broadcast, made into a film, or performed in front of an audience.



According to Gadede, "a lot of people don’t support stage plays, and that is why we are trying to see if corporate Ghana will take up some of these things because it is the arts and a way to sell Ghana."

Nana Prempeh also added, "for the investors, I don’t think screenplays are of much importance to them in Ghana, so please, it will be nice to see all of us at Hollywood, but then it starts from here, so please let’s hold ourselves down, so if you are there and you can support us, kindly contact Ropdy’s Productions and support us in any way you can."



"Date Me Again" is an interesting stage play about a couple going through their ups and downs in marriages and whether they will be able to sail through safely or not. It is for everyone who is interested in the play to find out on Friday, February 10, 2023, at the National Theatre.



There will be 2 shows, 5pm and 8pm. Tickets are 100 GH for regular, 180ghc for double and 400ghc for a family of five. Maybe if little attention is given to stage plays, most children will develop an interest in it.