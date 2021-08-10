There’s a gory road accident awaiting Lydia forson – Eagle prophet predicts

• The Eagle prophet has issued a death prophecy in relation to Lydia Forson

General Overseer of God's Crown Chapel, Rev. Reindolph Oduro Gyebi, popularly known as ‘Eagle prophet’ has predicted that actress Lydia Forson will be involved in a tragic road accident soon.



He said fervent prayers should be offered to God to avert the prophecy else Lydia’s life will be cut short.



Eagle prophet’s predictions are in reaction to some comments Lydia Forson made in relation to an earlier prophecy he made concerning Akuapem Poloo.

One can recall that Eagle prophet prophesied that Akuapem Poloo will be gang-raped by 12 men.



This infuriated Lydia Forson to an extent that she questioned why most prophecies that are being churned out by men of God in this country are mostly ‘doom related'.



But reacting to Lydia’s comment during an interview with HappyFM on August 9, 2021, the Eagle prophet said the actress’s utterances were triggered by an evil spirit.



He said it has been orchestrated in an evil world to influence Lydia Forson to kick against prophecies such that she would not heed to the danger that awaits her.



“There’s a serious accident awaiting Lydia Forson. Sometimes, these are the things that people do not understand. There are two forces in this world, if it is not evil, it is good. Before you get to the good, the evil will first meet you. Because the evil forces will not allow you to get the good things you deserve easily.

"The enemy wants to cut her life short that’s why they made her rise against Akuapem Poloo’s prophecy. Even in her house, there are lots of men of God there so she needs to understand it. It is the doing of the devil that she is fighting the prophecy so they could get the chance to fight her. She should pray or else she will be involved in an accident,” he stated in an interview with Dr Cann.



