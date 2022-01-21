There's been sabotage; some fans are bitter because I left my old label - OV

OV announces a comeback in music

Female dancehall musician, OV, has revealed that some of her fans have not supported her music following her exist from Burniton Music Group owned by Stonebwoy.



She noted that these fans who are 'bitter' have forgotten that music is business. Once a contract expires, an artiste is free to move on, this is exactly what happened in her case.



Speaking in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb with Sammy Flex, OV who took a long break from music has announced a comeback and promised to stay consistent.

She however noted that some persons have tried to sabotage her career but that is not going to hold her back.



"I don't want to mention names, I am trying ... there are fans who don't like me anymore because I am not there anymore but it should be. It was business so if I am not working with somebody anymore, it shouldn't block anything.



"These fans are just bitter but they bore for demma pocket. It is music, let's just do the music and forget all the negative things...there's been a couple of sabotages but we no dey see them. It was God who brought me this far not human so we are moving forward," she stated.



Born, Barbara Naa Okailey Nyarko, OV disclosed that she went through a heartbreak that nearly cost her her music career but regardless, she is focused on once again breaking through the industry with her new team.



OV noted that there is no bad blood between herself and her former label.

"I have not offended anybody in any way. I don't think so... there is no story, as I said it is business so when the time is up, I need to move on. Probably I might leave the team that I am with and go somewhere," she further explained.



The dancehall and Afropop musician has released a new song titled 'No Perfect Vibe' to usher her into the new season.



