There’s less support for artistes in Kasoa – Musician

Mazzy Kull

Up-and-coming Ghanaian musician, Mazzy Kull, has confirmed that artistes in Kasoa have little to no support in their music career.

In an interview with the Late Nite Celebrity Show host, Foster Romanus on another episode of the show, he confirmed this after he was asked if it is a fact since another musician once mentioned it to Foster during an interview.



According to Mazzy Kull, it is a fact and the reason is that most artistes believe too much in themselves, hence they prefer to do everything on their own instead of working together with other musicians to grow. He noted that this is actually happening all over Ghana and not just in Kasoa.



“If we team up, it will help a lot but everyone thinks they’re better off on their own and that is why musicians in Kasoa are struggling. For instance, at the studio that I go to record, we the musicians have built a personal relationship and we understand each other so if there’s a show, the sound engineer just select some of us to go and perform”, he said.

However, his problem is that with many other musicians, they do not work like that, “When you go to some studios, you’ll realize that the people only come to record their songs and when they’re done, they just leave. They don’t try to catch vibes or have features with the other artistes".



Mazzy Kull advised that if musicians, mostly the upcoming ones would be more open to working with each other, then things would get a bit better.



His latest song, Kotikurom which is yet to be released along with its accompanying video on all streaming platforms, was premiered exclusively on eTV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show.