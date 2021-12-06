There’s no age requirement for one to be rich, own cars and mansions – AMG Armani

AMG Business signed artiste, AMG Armani

One of the richest record labels in Ghana, AMG Business signed artiste, AMG Armani has said there’s no age requirement attached to being rich.

The 26-year-old rapper born Godfred Osei Amoako who owns mansions and expensive cars opined that young people can also own properties through hard work.



“We don’t believe that young people like myself cannot own mansions, cars because where I’m coming from we’re hustlers,” he told the host.



“We don’t see that you have to be of a certain age before you can own something because it’s all about your brains and hard work.

He added on Kastle FM in Cape Coast “So far as you are ready to work, hustle and go in for what you want, age does not really matter from my side”.



Talking to Amansan Krakye on the Kastle Entertainment Show, AMG Armani disclosed that life is short-lived therefore everyone must strive to make it.



“We strive to get what we want so we don’t care whether we are of a young age because we’ve got only one life to live,” he ended.