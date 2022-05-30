There's no age specification stated in the Bible for one to be rich - Kweku Darlington

Ghanaian Musician, Kweku Darlington

‘Sika Aba Fie’ hitmaker, Kweku Darlington born Emmanuel Kweku Owusu Darlington has said that in Ghana it looks like it’s taboo for young people in their 20s to acquire properties.

“Right now in Ghana if you are in your young age like 20s and you are able to acquire some properties, you are seen to be young and not privileged to have those things,” he told Amansan Krakye in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com



According to the Kumasi-based rapper, there is no specific age or time in the Bible that God uses to bless his children so he sees it to be wrong for the Ghanaian society to think that young people can’t also be rich.



“Which I see it to be very wrong because even in the Bible, God doesn’t have a specific time or age to bless us, humans, there is nothing like age attached to succeed,” he added on the Kastle Entertainment Show.

Justifying his reasons why young people should also be rich and acquire properties, Kweku Darlington said in abroad there are kids of rich men who are wealthier than even the president of the Republic of Ghana.



“When you go abroad, there are kids of rich men who are just like 10 years but they’re richer than me and even our president in Ghana and that is not debatable,” he said on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.