There’s no love, decorum; reason unfounded rumour is broadcast – Bullet fires radio presenters

Ghanaian music executive and musician Ricky ‘Bullet’ Nana Agyemang has accused radio presenters of having no love or respect for their fellow industry players.

He holds this is why any allegation with or without evidence is broadcast and discussed without any sensitivity to the person involved.



He had been invited at the end of an interview at Class Media Group to offer advice to media persons.



At this, Bullet bemoaned: “It’s like there’s no love” before saying: “I’ll use you [Nana Romeo] as an example.”



“The reason you struggled to get me to come for this interview is not because I didn’t want to come, but I was contemplating about [what possibly could happen during the interview because] I saw the question you asked Wendy when she was here,” the Rufftown Records founder revealed.



He argued that he’s “an industry person. I’ve been here over two decades,” and so Nana Romeo, being a fellow in the industry, should have been charitable not to bring up the rumoured affair between him and his Afropop artiste Wendy Shay.

“Not even if you have evidence,” he stressed and flashed his phone to make his point.



Bullet decried the uncontrolled thirst for “content” in the pursuit of social media popularity and for attracting “numbers.”



“It’s like they [media people] don’t care,” he lamented.



In response, the Ayekoo Ayekoo host, Nana Romeo noted that: “For the first time, after what you’ve said, being wise, I’ve accepted I did the wrong thing. I won’t beat about the bush.”



Nana Romeo said sorry profusely but added: “I’ve come to understand, it should not have been on the radio but maybe in a private conversation” maybe with Wendy.

For his part, Bullet accepted the apology with: “That’s it. We move” but also insisted: “You [don’t] do that, especially when there’s no evidence to that effect. Don’t do it,” Bullet charged again.



Mr Ricky ‘Bullet’ Nana Agyemang also stressed the symbiosis between media persons and other creative industry players like musicians.



“It’s about the industry [and not me per se]. I need you, bro, you need me,” he stated.



On the Accra 100.5 FM mid-morning show Ayekoo Ayekoo in 2020, Nana Romeo had alleged Wendy Shay was having an affair with her record label boss Bullet. She walked out in protest.