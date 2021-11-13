There’s no money, banku and tilapia attached to celebrity status – Lydia Forson jabs critics

Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson

Popular Ghanaian actress has established that there are no special privileges attached to the Ghanaian celebrity tag as many people perceive.



Miss Forson said Ghanaians should not in any way feel they are doing an individual a favour by referring to them as celebrities.



Her comments are in reaction to some earlier comments made by COP Kofi Boakye during a meeting with the creative arts stakeholders.

In the presence of the IGP George Akuffo Dampare as well as some senior police officers at the Police Headquarters in Accra on Wednesday, November 10, some celebrities raised concerns about how they are sometimes mistreated by police.



They are of the view that per their status, they should enjoy some privileges but COP Kofi Boakye rebuked them saying their sense of entitlement has become overwhelming.



“I want to say that the sense of entitlement of celebrities is becoming overwhelming and I just don’t get it. Some of the things that you do are disgusting, truth be told. If we cannot arrest pickpockets, we cannot arrest armed robbers. No one is above the law. When you fault it and the law has to deal with you, we will, so that it will deter others. If you want privileges, what privileges do you want? That you can pull a weapon anytime and nothing would be done to you? No, that is not possible, we cannot do that,” he stated.



“Who is a celebrity? What is the operational definition of the word celebrity? I think we should get that because I am confused, we are confused. Is it that when you appear in one film or you do one song you qualify to be called a celebrity or what? And you see because we are confused, we do not know what you want,” he added.



Scores of Ghanaian celebrities have reacted to COP Kofi Boakye’s comments including Lydia Forson who had this to say;

“What’s the Ghanaian obsession with dissecting who a celebrity is or not when it’s just a title for a famous person? Wait do you think the term automatically comes with money or some Banku and tilapia? Because I’m not understanding. Why are you so pressed?” She asked rhetorically.



