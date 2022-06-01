There’s no way you can have Ghana Music Awards and not include me — Tic Tac to Charterhouse

Hiplife star TiC

The organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) have sparked outrage by barring hiplife star TiC from their annual ceremonies.

The ‘Fefe Ne Fe’ rapper claims that despite his two-decade relevance, the awards program has failed to acknowledge his contribution to the Ghanaian music business.



As one of the musicians who originally performed at the awards event’s first edition in 2000, he said that the scheme had failed to treat him with respect.



“There’s no way you can have the Ghana Music Awards and not include me. In Ghana, I’m not the king of Ghanaian music, but I’ve earned a place of honor. When the inaugural Ghana Music Awards were held, I was one of the artists that played.



In an interview with Citi TV, he said, “So, history has caught me for the Ghana Music Awards,” he said.

Tic Tac believes that incorporating industry luminaries like Daddy Lumba in the awards each year would give it a significant boost….



In order to get a peek of these “great celebrities,” he claimed, more people will attend the event.



“You only see certain people at such occasions, they don’t come out frequently,” the 42-year-old musician noted of the huge American award ceremonies.