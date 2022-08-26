There’s nothing like media freedom when dealing with Asantehene - Captain Planet

Musician, Captain Planet

Captain Planet has shared his opinion on the temporal closure of Ashanti regional-based radio station, Oyerepa FM, which has gone off-air after Bantamahene, Baffuor Amankwatia VI under Manhyia Palace suggested to the management of the station to apologize for the derogatory statements made by the leader of the United Progressive Party, Akwasi Addai alias Odike on their platform.

The news of the shutdown of Oyerepa FM has sparked outrage among a section of the public who claim that Asantehene, (Otumfuo Osei Tutu II) is infringing on media freedom.



But reacting to public agitation, a member of now-defunct 4x4 music group, Captain Planet, reminded Ghanaians of the authority the Asante ruler possesses.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb on August 26, he wrote: "There’s Nothing Like Media Freedom When Dealing With This Man oo Chale Know This & Know Peace There’s A Difference Between Democracy & Monarchy. Mo dierr daa media freedom na mo kika nkwasiasem . Mo nkoaa na mo fata freedom."



Odike speaking on Oyerepa FM lashed out at traditional leaders for failing to fight against illegal mining, which he noted was having a devastating effect on forest, land and water reserves in the area.



He subsequently threatened to lead the youth to stage a massive demonstration against Manhyia (seat of Asantehene) if the canker continues.

“My is directed at the occupant of the Golden Stool (Otumfuo Osei Tutu II) and Manhyia. Nana, if you are listening, please listen well. Your ancestors, Sir Osei Agyemang Prempeh and others, left us lands with water bodies intact…. Nana, the way you are looking on for us to lose our forests and water bodies to galamsey, what account are you going to give Sir Osei Agyemang Prempeh when you die someday?” this statement made by Odike attracted the wrath of traditional authorities who later summoned him.



In a series of tweets on Friday, Captain Planet clapped back at critics who were not in favour of his support for traditional authorities who facilitated the closure of the local radio station.



"Who are you & me to challenge the Asantehene in his kingdom where he rules? I beg go & sit down somewhere," the singer tweeted.



In a separate post, he added that Odike "sought to wage a rebellion against Otumfuo and the entire Ashanti Kingdom. Yes, u have freedom to talk about galamsey which everybody is against it but his speech seems like a threat and that’s what got him into trouble."



Meanwhile, Oyerepa FM on Friday, August 26 shut down after the Kumasi Traditional Council gave its conditions.

The Council’s Acting President, Baffuor Amankwatia VI, who is the Bantamahene, had told officials of the station that “If you want Manhyia to give you hearing, then you have to close down your radio station from Friday, August 26 until the pending issue is resolved. If not, we won’t take it lightly when you appear before us again."



Check out the tweets below:









Question Of The Day : Who Are You & Me To Challenge The Asantehene? Respect The Kingdom Where He Rules. pic.twitter.com/fcfyKRsXo6 — CAPTAIN PLANET 4X4 (@CAPTAINPLANETGH) August 26, 2022

he sought to wage a rebellion against Otumfuo and the entire Ashanti Kingdom . Yes u have freedom to talk about galamsey which everybody is against it but his speech seems like a threat and that’s what got him into trouble. pic.twitter.com/2VVfIqoHp1 — CAPTAIN PLANET 4X4 (@CAPTAINPLANETGH) August 26, 2022

Sometimes just do your research - Read to know the issue - Before you comment so you don’t look like some ignorant person and all you have to say to defend yourself is “Freedom Of Speech” Learn To READ — CAPTAIN PLANET 4X4 (@CAPTAINPLANETGH) August 26, 2022

Odike self wey he talk the matter koraa no defend his freedom of speech. The nigga is begging for mercy & me & u dey here dey rant ???????????? pic.twitter.com/TxJQEqXdcm — CAPTAIN PLANET 4X4 (@CAPTAINPLANETGH) August 26, 2022