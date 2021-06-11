There’s nothing spiritual about sex – Counsellor Lutterodt

Counsellor Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt

Controversial marriage counsellor Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt has broken the high walls surrounding the mythical nature of sex.

He says there is nothing spiritual about sex, as especially Christians, have been led to believe for so long.



The highly vocal marriage and relationship counsellor in an interview with Cookie Tee on the New Day show said that an individual can decide to sleep with 400 people without any mystical consequences. Nor transfer of spirits.



He said people have been made to fear sex for so long that it has been calcified into belief. But to the vocal counsellor, there is no spirit involved in the act of sex. It is purely fleshy and erotic.



“There is no spirituality about sex. You can have sex with four hundred people, and nobody will transfer spirit into you. Stop lying to the people. There is nothing spiritual about sex”.

“No erection is controlled by spirits. Erection is a natural thing. We have lied to people too much. There is nothing spiritual about sexual intercourse. You can decide to create the platform of spirituality with your sexual life, but it doesn’t mean it’s spirit.” he posited.



Counsellor Lutterodt emphasized to the host that sex is purely a physical activity to produce children. But religious leaders have lost authority on the matter to the realm of spiritism.



He said this is why men with erectile dysfunctions; only pray and consult spiritual healers about their condition.