‘There’s nothing to smile about in this life’ – Black Sherif on why he writes sad songs

Black Sherif speaks on making ‘sad songs’

Black Sherif talks about the impact of his music



Black Sherif on why he makes relatable tunes



Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif’s songs are known to convey a certain type of feeling that expresses sadness and also highlights the tough challenges of the everyday youth.



The relatable vibes and lyrics that resonate through his songs have actually won him a large number of vibrant fanbase ever since he started dropping tunes.



It is even the case that the title, ‘Sad Boys President’, has been conferred on him following his representation of the ‘sad youth’.



But describing why he chose to focus on projecting the sadness and challenges of the thriving youth, Blacko said it is because he believes there is nothing to smile about in this life.

He said in a country where it is hard to make ends meet, it is very reasonable on his part to rather highlight such struggles.



“It’s a basic reality everyone in the country knows. Its not easy to make it here in Ghana. There’s nothing to smile about in this life so I might as well just sad up. I cannot be laughing to the mandem when there’s actually nothing to be happy about,” Black Sherif told Elsie Lamar on Talkertainment.



However, Blacko feels refreshed to know that the songs which he makes with his soul, play a huge role in the life of his fans.



“My fans found Black Sherif. They went behind the music to appreciate me. Someone texted me and said bro I swear to God your song really saved me. Bro God bless you. Others also text me to share their relatable experiences with the song and how it has helped them. Some also tell me how I’m making bangers and good songs and all. It’s the emotions and how I make my music. You see me putting myself in it and giving my all in that,” he stated.



