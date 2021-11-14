There should be a retirement health package for creative art veterans – A Plus

• Veteran musicians should not be neglected by govt, A Plus has said

• A Plus proposes medical fund for creative arts veterans



• Some veteran artistes die vulnerable, A Plus has asserted



Social commentator, Kwame A Plus, has called for the need to establish a retirement package for all individuals who fall under the creative arts industry.



According to A Plus, it is disappointing that most veterans after serving the country for several years are unable to foot their hospital bills or in some instances, die out of their inability to properly take care of their health.



A-Plus said these individuals must not die before the need to take proper care of them is realized.



Citing an example, he stated an instance where the late high-life musician, Mr. Jewel Ackah, was not given the best medical attention while he was alive.

He said the late Jewel Ackah was at a point neglected by the creative arts industry when he was bedridden and helplessly sick.



“Jewel Ackah was bedridden, stuck indoors for a long time before people came to his aid and took him to the hospital. I won’t say the government should build houses for them or give them some incentives but at least, some basic health care to help them when they're old and helpless.



"There should be some sort of retirement benefits for musicians in terms of health care. Maybe hospital bills of musicians 60 years and above should be footed by the government. This should not apply to musicians only,” A Plus said.



A Plus is also a firm believer that the late highlife musician, Nana Ampadu deserves a state burial as the government has promised.



Watch the video below:



