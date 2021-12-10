‘There was a cabal’ – MzGee speaks on why she left Multimedia

MzGee opens up on attacks while working with Multimedia

Popular entertainment presenter, MzGee has recounted the circumstances under which she resigned from the Multimedia Group of Companies.



According to MzGee who assumed the role of an entertainment journalist at the media firm, the envy, and hate from some of her colleagues became extreme to an extent that life became unbearable for her.



MzGee said she fought against a whole cabal during her stay at Multimedia.



Although she failed to mention all their names, MzGee cited JoyNews presenter, Doreen Avio as one of the individuals who stood against her progress.

She said Doreen eventually apologized to her after series of sober reflections.



“If only people believed in times and seasons, people will learn how to treat others. They will wait for their glory to arrive. When you meet people on the job and they are flourishing than you think you are, its good when you sing their praise as well so that God will also open doors for you. They felt like I’m a newbie, they felt I came to meet them in the company so there was no way they’d allow me to flourish. It was a cabal. It’s not just one person,” she stated in an interview with Delay.



“People had problems with me. I unfollowed a lot of people after I left. The beauty about this is after a while we all had reflections and they approached me. Doreen approached me and apologized. She is not the only one, they were many. But Doreen is the only one who had come out to apologize to me so far. She told my friend Kwame B and they all came,” MzGee added.



