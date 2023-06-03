4
Menu
Entertainment

There was no bias in the selection of musicians on ‘Waye Me Yie All Stars Rendition’ – Piesie Esther

Piesie Esther Glam 8.jpeg Piesie Esther, gospel musician

Sat, 3 Jun 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com.gh

Piesie Esther, a renowned gospel musician, has justified the selection of artiste who featured on ‘Waye Me Yie All Stars Rendition’.

In an exclusive interview with Amansan Krakye, the award-winner said the selection wasn’t done with ill motives.

Speaking on Property FM in Cape Coast, she said;

“It was necessary for us to select among our people who God is using in the gospel music scene to do a lot of marvellous works.

She justified on the show, “The selection wasn’t based on the fact that we have some biased likeness or relationship with the stars we featured on the rendition.

“However, they were those available at the time we decided on delivering the song, so that’s how come we are able to do it with them,” she explained, monitored by MyNewsGh.com

The All Stars rendition of ‘Way3 Me Yie’ by Piesie Esther featured Kofi Peprah, MoGmusic, Joyce Blessing, Celestine Donkor, Ohemaa Mercy, Obaapa Christy and Ceccy Twum.

Source: mynewsgh.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong
Insider details of how Otumfuo destooled 96-year-old chief of Antoa
Former Minister slams Navrongo man for burying dad in a Toyota Corolla
Akufo-Addo vs. Domelevo: Kofi Bentil slams SC ‘belated’ ruling
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling
Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill: 'Nobody will move us' - Uganda president declares
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe