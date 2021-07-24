There was no finer woman for my video than my wife - AG Baby

AG Baby and his wife, Simi

Multiple award-winning Nigerian songwriter and graphic designer, Adekunle Kosoko, professionally known as Adekunle Gold, has given the sweetest remarks about his wife’s appearance in his new music video ‘Sinner’.

Talking to Kojo Manuel on Y107.9FM’s Dryve of Your Lyfe, about the video and why he chose his wife for it, Adekunle said, “I made the song and I thought to myself that I want this video to be a certain way and there’s no finer woman in this world that could have killed the video just like Simi has done for me”.



Although the audio, which was released earlier this month came with a cover art of AG Baby and his wife, Simi hugging affectionately in a pool, we did not expect Ade to blow our minds this much and make us all want to fall in love with such a hard video.



We first thought this was the collabo we never knew we needed but now we’re convinced that this music video is probably the Covid immunity we’ve all been searching for for so long. Thanks, AG, Baby! Still our baby!

The music video to Ade’s song ‘Sinner’ featuring American singer, Lucky Daye has already hit a million streams and is trending number 16 on YouTube after its release barely 24hours ago.



The song’s audio also made a debut at Number 9 on the UK’s Official Afrobeats Chart soon after its release. AG says that the feedback on ‘Sinner’ has been “really special”.