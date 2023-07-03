There was nothing like a contract with Lasmid; it was all my investments – Kaywa

Kaywa and Ghanaian singer, Lasmid

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Highly Spiritual Music, Kaywa has disclosed that he never signed a contract with the ‘Friday Night’ hitmaker, Lasmid.

According to him, Lasmid’s journey at Highly Spiritual was through his [Kaywa] investments and efforts.



In an interview with KMJ, which was shared by Sikaofficial on Twitter, he discussed how he invested in the singer’s career, which included time and money but they proved futile.



He explained that after Lasmid was crowned the winner for MTN Hitmaker season 8, he was brought to his label by MTN to help him release songs and videos for one year.



Kaywa added that after he was through with his one-year contract, he wanted the musician to stay because he knew Lasmid had the potential, and thus decided to work with him.



“There was nothing like even a contract in the first place. MTN gave Lasmid to me for one year with GHC40,000 to produce two songs and two videos. After a year, his time is over and he was sad because it was over. He wanted to stay; I wanted him to stay. I personally called him with some people and I said listen, I still believe in you and still believe in what you can do.

"Let’s agree; I’ll put in every effort to push you to where you ought to get to then the conversation will be different. So, once we’re signing you to the label properly, nobody will say anything”, he explained.



Kaywa further stated that after they went to an agreement, they began to produce some songs which included one of his hit songs ‘Friday Night’.



He continued by saying it got to the period for them to sign the contract and in the beginning, Lasmid was in a rush to go into contract with the record label but after a few days, he became reluctant and was bringing up excuses to avoid signing the contract.



He said: “He agreed, we were all happy then we started the journey. Moving on first song, second song, third song, fourth song; ‘Friday Night’ all over. So, we had to put on the contract’ sign the contract and move on. He was desperate to even sign the contract. After making six months of changes in the contract, I said we are ready to let’s sign and he said my lawyers and I said let’s wait for your lawyers then but the lawyers were not coming”.



The music producer said he came to the realisation that Lasmid wanted to leave the label when the singer’s lawyer reached out to him that they should terminate the contract.

“After releasing another song with him, I told him to let’s just seal this and move on and he said yeah, my father says I should wait he wants to come so we sign the contract together. It was back and forth so, your father if he was coming from the moon, he has to be here by now. We were there and, in an email, it was Lasmid’s lawyer representing him from Nigeria and the lawyer said they are a few things they want to counter. I asked them what they want and they said they want to terminate the contract and I said there’s no contract in the first place to terminate”, Kaywa explained.



Check out the video below





Music producer Kaywa says it’s understandable why Mr. Drew left his label but Lasmid’s departure broke his heart pic.twitter.com/tGpzDyQJAf — SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) July 1, 2023

ED/BB